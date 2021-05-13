C3 Announces Immediate Availability of C3PBX with Cisco Webex

Chamber Member Update

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud Computing Concepts, an award-winning provider of technology, communications, and information security services, is proud to announce that it has fully integrated the full suite of Cisco Webex’s video, messaging, and collaboration tools with its acclaimed Hosted PBX, Unified Communications, and Contact Center solutions.

C3’s partners and clients will appreciate the fresh, all-in-one collaboration solution that C3PBX with Cisco Webex delivers. Customers can choose from several flexible packages that range from basic softphone to premium meetings, allowing for up to 1000 participants in a single meeting and C3’s white glove service team is available to assist every step of the way.

“C3PBX with Webex represents a significant step forward for us, our partners, and our clients,” remarked C3 CEO Rick Mancinelli. “As the work-from-home model will continue to play a significant role in the future, this announcement bolsters our ability to provide remote workers with robust, secure, and reliable communications.”

”Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customer, Cisco is thrilled to join with C3 to deliver C3PBX with Cisco Webex. With fully integrated Webex technology, C3’s users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible, communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere,” commented Tony Lopresti – Director Product Management, Webex.

Users of C3PBX with Webex will enjoy features such as direct and team chats, screen sharing, emojis and GIPHYS, easy-to-join meetings, and simple file sharing just to name a few. Additionally, clients will gain access to hundreds of pre-built integrations available for third-party applications such as Google, Salesforce, Microsoft and more.

Launched in June of 2019 out of its MIA1 based facility in Miami, and recently extended to include the LAS1 based facility in Las Vegas, the C3PBX platform has been engineered to the highest standards. Cisco’s BroadWorks, a globally deployed carrier-grade software platform utilized by 25 of the top 30 service providers steadfastly anchors the solution while Cisco UCS Compute, Nexus 9K Switching and ASR 9K routing combine to provide C3’s clients with the maximum reliability they demand.

C3 is currently reviewing new Channel Partner requests. Interested parties should reach out to Dino Morra, VP of Sales, at 561-939-4021 or via email at [email protected].

About C3

C3 is an award-winning provider of technology, communications and information security services to organizations throughout North America. The company currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware Cloud Verified infrastructure that provides high performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Virtual Desktops, Backup, and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state of the art Cisco BroadWorks powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on VMware’s industry leading technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for private, internet and wireless connectivity, and also has a broad portfolio of technology related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24×7. Additional information about C3 is available online at http://www.c3cloud.com or by calling 561-939-4000.

Contacts

C3 Media Contact:

Kristen Knauer

[email protected]

561-939-4019