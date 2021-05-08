Amazon’s New Grocery Store is Coming to Boca Raton

“Alexa where is the produce section?”

The creator of Alexa’s technology, Amazon, is coming to Boca Raton in a new fashion — as a grocery store.

Currently, Amazon Fresh is open in California and Illinois. Photo sourced by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

According to the Palm Beach Post, Amazon Fresh is moving to Uptown Boca Raton. This will be the first store in the southeast region of the U.S. With active stores only being in California and Illinois, the company is building up to create a new chain of grocery stores.

According to descriptions on Amazon, the store will provide a new grocery store experience by combining its available technology with national brands. There will be blue Alexa kiosks located throughout the store to answer questions customers may have.

“You’ll find everything you typically find at a grocery store, with the low prices you expect from Amazon, including a wide assortment of national brands; high-quality produce, meat, and seafood; plus our culinary team offers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store, every day,” stated in the Amazon website description.

Blue Alexa kiosks will be located throughout the store. Photo sourced from Chicago Tribune.

Shoppers can order ahead through the app to either pick up or have their groceries delivered. Amazon Prime members will receive free same-day delivery.

The company has also recently launched a new extension to its app called “Amazon Dash Cart.” According to its description, it is a smart shopping cart that makes grocery shopping faster by allowing customers to check out through the Amazon app on their phone to skip the line.

“Earlier this year, Uptown Boca received permission from Palm Beach County to expand the grocery store space to 35,000 square feet from 28,000 square feet to meet Amazon Fresh’s specifications, according to public records.” Alexandra Clough said in her article from The Palm Beach Post.

As of right now, an opening date has not been announced.