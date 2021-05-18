Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches 9th Annual Better Ball Tournament Most Successful to Date

Ira Marcus and Gerry Greenspoon

Boca Raton, FL – Coming off of a year unlike any other, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc. is thrilled to announce their 9th Annual Better Ball Invitational raised over $200,000. The event safely returned to the award-winning Jack Nicklaus designed Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Friday, May 7, 2021, and raised funds to support the agency’s efforts in strengthening the safety and stability of vulnerable families in Palm Beach County.

The sold-out event featured 24 foursomes, all vying for the top prize, which Alan Somerstein and Eric Boritz took home with a score of 54. Second place, with a score of 58, went to Gerry Greenspoon and Ira Marcus. Bill Johnson and Chris Schmitz took third place, and fourth place went to Jeff Preston and Hampton Beebe.

Participants were treated to an al fresco lunch, a Halfway House treat on the course catered by The Kitchen, and an awards reception and dinner on the open-air Banyan Cay terrace.

Tournament sponsors included: Steve & Andrea Wynn, North American Development Group, Frank & Sean Bresnan, Michele & Howard Kessler, and David Lambert.

“The past twelve months presented challenges no one expected,” shared Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches CEO Matt Constantine. “The number of calls we received increased significantly but Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc. remained a constant source of support for families in need. Our golf committee also remained focused and dedicated–this tournament’s success is because of them. They stepped up and raised more money than ever to help fund our programs that serve a growing number of families in our community. We are fortunate to have their unwavering support”.

Committee members for this event include: Frank Bresnan, Sean Bresnan, Joe Carron, Matt Constantine, Tom Frankel, Ned Grace, Joe LaRocca Jr, Gary Pohrer, and Jeff Preston.

Last year, Adopt-A-Family worked with 1,516 households and ended or prevented an episode of homelessness for 728 families and their 1,418 children. The agency’s Project Grow afterschool program had a success rate of 98% of students promoted to the next grade level–far exceeding the local and national average, despite schools moving to all virtual instruction in 2020. The highlight of the year was the opening of Julian Place, Adopt-A-Family’s new 14-unit townhome community for at-risk families with children attending Highland Elementary. This new development is now nearing capacity, with 10 families already moved in. Additionally, in 2020, Adopt-A-Family achieved its 14th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, a distinction less than 1% of nonprofits rated nationally.

To learn more about Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc, please call (561) 253-1361 or visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org.



About Adopt-A-Family

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches is dedicated to providing programs, services, and solutions to homeless and low-income Palm Beach County families experiencing a crisis. The organization’s mission is to strengthen families with children in their efforts to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services. To achieve this mission, the agency provides physical housing units, an emergency shelter, rental assistance, homeless prevention services, youth educational programming, mental health services, and job coaching. To learn more about the work that Adopt-A-Family does in Palm Beach County, please visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org or contact (561) 253-1361.