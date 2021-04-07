Published On: Wed, Apr 7th, 2021

TBC Corporation Celebrates 65 Years of Excellence

Boca Raton, FL Today marks the 65th anniversary of TBC  Corporation, a leader in the tire and automotive service industry with several trusted well-known  brands, including retail brands Tire Kingdom Service Centers and NTB Tire & Service Centers, and franchise brands Big O Tires and Midas. Through worldwide operations spanning  wholesale, retail, franchise and e-commerce, TBC provides customers best-in-class brands and  automotive maintenance and repair services with the underlying goal to exceed customer  expectations.  

The story began in 1956, when a purchasing group of tire retailers was formed and collectively  recognized as Cordovan Associates. In 1972, after much success, Cordovan Associates  changed its name to Tire & Battery Corporation; just nine short years later it went public under  the name TBC (NASDAQ: TBCC). In 2005, the company was purchased by Sumitomo Corporation of America (SCOA). Thirteen years later, in 2018, Michelin North America and  SCOA entered into a 50-50 joint venture agreement to own TBC.  

Today, TBC is one of the industry’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through a  multi-channel strategy with nearly 3,200 franchised and company-operated tire and automotive  service centers, 22 proprietary tire brands and more than 150 distribution centers. In North 

America, the company’s initiatives add up to responsibility for nearly 10% of all aftermarket tires  sold. 

“This is an incredible milestone for our company. We’ve achieved great success through the  hard work, innovative spirit, passion and dedication of our 9,000+ team members,” said Erik R.  Olsen, President & CEO of TBC Corporation. “Our past is very much a part of our present and  our future. As we look toward the next 65 years, we will continue to work diligently to exceed the  expectations of our customers, our franchisees, our shareholders, our supplier partners and our  associates.” 

The organization’s vision to be the trusted and recognized leader in the replacement tire and  automotive service industry continues to propel the organization forward as team members  strive to provide superior service and quality products while acting with the utmost integrity.  

About Tbc Corporation  

For 65 years, TBC Corporation (TBC), one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive  replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy, has been a tire company ahead of the  curve. Through worldwide operations spanning wholesale, retail, and franchise, TBC provides  customers top tier brands and automotive maintenance and repair services with the underlying  mission to exceed customer expectations. TBC serves wholesale customers in the United  States, Canada and Mexico through TBC Brands, National Tire Wholesale (NTW), TBC  International and TBC de Mexico. Additionally, TBC responds to the needs of consumers in  search of total car care at more than 600 company-operated tire and automotive service centers  under the brands Tire Kingdom® Service Centers and NTB® Tire & Service Centers. TBC,  through a subsidiary, also owns the Big O Tires® and Midas® franchise systems. 

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It