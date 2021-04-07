TBC Corporation Celebrates 65 Years of Excellence

Boca Raton, FL —Today marks the 65th anniversary of TBC Corporation, a leader in the tire and automotive service industry with several trusted well-known brands, including retail brands Tire Kingdom Service Centers and NTB Tire & Service Centers, and franchise brands Big O Tires and Midas. Through worldwide operations spanning wholesale, retail, franchise and e-commerce, TBC provides customers best-in-class brands and automotive maintenance and repair services with the underlying goal to exceed customer expectations.

The story began in 1956, when a purchasing group of tire retailers was formed and collectively recognized as Cordovan Associates. In 1972, after much success, Cordovan Associates changed its name to Tire & Battery Corporation; just nine short years later it went public under the name TBC (NASDAQ: TBCC). In 2005, the company was purchased by Sumitomo Corporation of America (SCOA). Thirteen years later, in 2018, Michelin North America and SCOA entered into a 50-50 joint venture agreement to own TBC.

Today, TBC is one of the industry’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy with nearly 3,200 franchised and company-operated tire and automotive service centers, 22 proprietary tire brands and more than 150 distribution centers. In North

America, the company’s initiatives add up to responsibility for nearly 10% of all aftermarket tires sold.

“This is an incredible milestone for our company. We’ve achieved great success through the hard work, innovative spirit, passion and dedication of our 9,000+ team members,” said Erik R. Olsen, President & CEO of TBC Corporation. “Our past is very much a part of our present and our future. As we look toward the next 65 years, we will continue to work diligently to exceed the expectations of our customers, our franchisees, our shareholders, our supplier partners and our associates.”

The organization’s vision to be the trusted and recognized leader in the replacement tire and automotive service industry continues to propel the organization forward as team members strive to provide superior service and quality products while acting with the utmost integrity.

