Sinai Residences Announces New Executive Director

Rachel Blumberg

Rachel Blumberg Named Executive Director Of The Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Of Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – The Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton recently announced that Rachel Blumberg, MHSA, will assume the leadership position of Executive Director, beginning April 12, 2021.

The Toby & Leon Sinai Residences of Boca Raton is a 900,000-square-foot, five-star rated facility with assets of $400 million, located on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus. After the completion of its current expansion, Sinai Residences will consist of 345 independent living (IL) units, 48 assisted living (AL) units, 24 memory care (MC) units and 60 skilled nursing (SNF) units.

As Executive Director, Blumberg will assume responsibility for the overall administration of the community, including general, financial, marketing and sales leadership, and health center management.

Speaking on behalf of Sinai Residences’ Board of Managers, Chairperson Wes Finch said, “we are looking forward to working with Rachel at Sinai, and we are certain that Rachel’s experience and career success will allow Sinai to operate at the highest standards of care.”

Sinai Residences held a “topping off” ceremony on April 5, 2021, marking an important milestone in its $160 million expansion. Since opening in 2016, Sinai Residences has had a consistent waiting list for its luxury living and full continuum of care. The expansion features a 250,000-sq.-ft.building, which opens April 2022; 111 IL apartments, three upscale dining areas and numerous resident amenities. The expansion is currently 75 percent reserved, with IL units priced from the $500,000s to more than $2 million.

Prior to Sinai, Blumberg was Executive Director of Village on the Green, a continuing care retirement community, located in Longwood, Florida, and home to more than 350 residents and 280 team members. She was responsible for the 80-acre campus, which includes all levels of living, including IL-, AL-, MC units, skilled nursing and a home health agency. The community received the Governor’s Gold Seal award for excellence in long-term care, an honor held by only four percent of all skilled nursing providers statewide. Additionally, the community holds a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

While at Village on the Green, Blumberg successfully led a $56 million dollar development project, during the pandemic, on an occupied campus. As part of the project, she managed the development of a 100,000-square-foot health center; AL, MC and SNF units; and 20 IL villas, along with the full renovation of three new restaurants and other community clubhouse venues. In 2020, McKnights awarded Blumberg and her team the Gold Award in the Safety category for incorporating high-tech safety features during a major expansion and renovation.

Her career also includes serving as Vice President of Operations for the Charles E. Smith Life Communities in Rockville, Maryland; as Nursing Home Administrator of the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; and as Nursing Home Administrator for Keswick Multi-Care Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Blumberg began her professional career as the Nursing Home Administrator/Executive Director at Avante in Boca Raton. Born and raised in Miami, she received a bachelor’s degree in social work with a concentration in gerontology from Florida State University in 1998. She earned a Master’s degree in health service administration with a concentration in nursing home administration at Florida International University in 2000. The mother of four daughters, she spends most of her free time enriching the lives of her children.

About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development LLC, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.