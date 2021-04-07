Pinion Receives Special Olympics Florida Leadership Award

Boca Raton, FL – Pinion, a South-Florida nonprofit led by business and community leaders, has received the 2020 Marilyn Grigsby Award from Special Olympics Florida for its commitment to serving people with intellectual disabilities.

This leadership award is presented to an organization that has provided sustained involvement, service, guidance, expertise, project management and/or leadership over five or more years that has greatly impacted Special Olympics Florida.

Pinion consists of dedicated Special Olympics Florida volunteers with a single mission: ensuring that athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities are afforded opportunities that enhance their lives. For 27 years, they have worked toward this goal by organizing fundraising efforts that have produced more than $2.5 million for Special Olympics Florida.

Pinion’s tireless support and commitment to inclusion has helped our athletes – especially those in Broward County – in countless ways, and we are so grateful for its help. Pinion is an indispensable advocate of our movement.

“Pinion’s support for our athletes and our mission has been remarkable,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “They are true champions of inclusion and acceptance.”

Each year, Special Olympics Florida presents its leadership awards to individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to support Special Olympics athletes. Special Olympics Florida serves 60,000 athletes across the state, helping them discover the transformative joy of sports and play. For more information on the 2020 award winners, please visit our website.