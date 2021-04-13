Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

* April 11 – 17, 2021 *

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 11 – 17, 2021.

Each year, the second week of April is dedicated to those who serve as Public Safety Telecommunicators.

In 1991, Congress proclaimed it as a nationally recognized week of recognition.

Our Communications Division consists of four independent dispatch/call centers, handling well over one million phone calls annually.

Our Headquarters Center employees serves citizens from the eastern part of the county; Palm Beach International Airport serves their traveling customers; the West Palm Beach Courthouse serves citizens from all four Courthouse locations; Glades Communications Center serves the growing western part of the county; and Teletype section provides support, knowledge and skills with the FCIC/NCIC system; Validations insures compliance with FDLE standards. All centers serve our citizens in different capacities, but one is no less important than the others.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division Is Proud To Announce

Communications Supervisor & Communications Officer of the Year