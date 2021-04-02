Palm Beach County April 2 COVID-19 Update

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to have all Floridians over the age of 18 eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 5.

Currently, there are 2,071,015 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida with 132,528 in Palm Beach County according to the Florida Department of Health.

The COVID-19 vaccine is only being administered to people who want to receive it, notes DeSantis.

4,739 people received the vaccine as of March 31, according to Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard. You can preregister to receive your vaccine at this link https://myvaccine.fl.gov/#/

With the implementation of the vaccine in Florida, the 7-day positive case average for COVID-19 was 366 as of April 1, reports the FAU COVID-19 dashboard.

For anyone who has received their complete vaccine, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that they can now travel safely but still recommends practicing mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing for all.