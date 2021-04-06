Nova Southeastern University announces plans to return to on-campus learning

Image taken from NSU news release

Nova Southeastern University, NSU, has announced their plans for students and faculty to return to campus next fall. In a news release, NSU states that it intends to resume in-person classroom learning for the fall 2021 semester.

“It’s thanks to the vigilance of our students, faculty, and staff that we’ve remained free from significant outbreaks this year,” says George Hanbury, P.h.D., President, and CEO of NSU. However, this is not the university’s only decision.

The university also announced that all students and staff must be fully vaccinated prior to returning for on-campus learning. This will enter into full effect on August 1 for students and July 1 for health division professionals. However, the Blendflex model will still be in place for certain exceptions due to health or religious beliefs. This will allow students to alternate between online and in-person learning.

NSU will also open up as a vaccination site designated by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County. NSU has provided its students and faculty to schedule a vaccine on campus through a link provided by the university.

The university also intends to maintain its sanitization protocols. Sports, NSU dining, and other recreations are expected to return but with CDC guidelines in place. NSU expects most students to return in person by the start of the fall 2021 semester with these new guidelines in place.