Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

As a reminder, registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund began today at 9:00 a.m., with applications accepted starting on Monday, May 3rd at 12:00 p.m. For additional information, click here.

The Chamber is gearing up to start production on our marquee annual publication. This magazine includes features such as Boca Raton and Boynton Beach By the Numbers, Faces of 561, editorials on places to stay, visit and eat in Boca and Boynton, as well as a comprehensive Chamber Member Directory. This 200-page publication is much more than a coffee table book. It is a resource of information with important numbers and a who’s who of Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. As a member, this publication is available to you to share with your employees and customers. If you would like a box, or boxes (15 per box), please contact our Vice President of Finance, Firdaus Dotiwala, to make arrangements. Take advantage of this best-in-class annual Chamber magazine!

With the successful execution of five months of in-person Membership Breakfasts and Successful Women in Business Luncheons, the Chamber is continuing to expand its in-person offerings. Starting in May, the Chamber will begin to host in-person PULSE events for our professionals under 40. In June, the Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn programs will return to in-person. Each day the Chamber continues to monitor and evaluate programming that can safely return to in-person formatting. As we have with all our in-person events, we exercise safety first with measures that include temperature checks and physically distanced seating. I encourage you to continue to visit our events page to view the listing of the many programming offerings, as well as the return of in-person events.

Your Chamber is very active on social media with nearly 30,000 followers on our social media platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. We encourage you to take advantage of this social media networking benefit by tagging both @bocachamber and @boyntonbeachchamber when posting on your social media. We will repost and re-share your content to help maximize your reach. If you have any questions about engaging the Chamber’s social media, please reach out to our Communications Manager, Ryan Sherwin.

While we were unable to make our annual trip to Tallahassee this Legislative Session, that did not stop us from working hard to advocate on your behalf. Today marks day 60 and the last day of the 2021 Legislative session. There were several key victories for business this session that your Chamber fiercely advocated for. Look for a summary of those pieces of legislation in the next CEO message.

﻿Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable virtual and in-person experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

5/4 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual International Business Alliance Roundtable

Topic: Update on Tourism in Palm Beach County

Speaker: Jorge Pesquera, President & CEO, Discover the Palm Beaches

Click here to register

5/7 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Prime Roundtable

Sponsored By: Allegiance Home Health

Topic: Hiring Experienced People

Speaker: Penny Morey, Founder & Managing Director,

RemarkAbleHR, Inc.

Click here to register

5/12 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

Sponsored By: iTHINK Financial

Topic: Health Insurance Answers for Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, Franchisees & 1099 Contractors

Speaker: Eric Geier, President, Puresurance

Click here to register

5/13 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: West Boca Medical Center

Topic: The Boca Center for Women’s Care – Continuing the Journey at West Boca Medical Center

Speakers: George Rizzuto, Chief Executive Officer, West Boca Medical Center

Dr. Jorge E. Perez, Medical Director of Neonatal and Newborn Services, West Boca Medical Center

Dr. Sharise Richardson, OB/GYN, West Boca Medical Center

Marriott at Boca Center

5150 Town Center Circle

Boca Raton, FL

Click here to register

5/13 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Topic: Legislative Session Recap

Speaker: Representative Mike Caruso, Florida House of Representatives – District 89

Click here to register

5/19 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.)

Sponsored by: Memorial Healthcare System

Topic: COVID and its Impact on Nursing and the Healthcare Industry

Speaker: Dr. Safiya George, Dean and Professor, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, Florida Atlantic University

Click here to register

5/27 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Topic: Legislative Session Recap

Speaker: Representative Joe Casello, Florida House of Representatives – District 90

Click here to register

5/27 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Town Hall

Topic: Bethesda Hospital Town Hall

Speaker: Nelson Lazo, President & CEO, Bethesda Hospital East & Bethesda Hospital West

Click here to register

Dust off your golf clubs and start practicing. The Chamber’s Annual Golf Classic will be held on Friday, June 4th at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. A favorite event each year, join us for a round of golf on the beautiful Boca Resort course. With a morning shotgun tee-off, the day will include a continental breakfast an a awards luncheon at the conclusion of the tournament. Consider a sponsorship to demonstrate your support of the Chamber and gain valuable exposure with your fellow golfers and the Chamber community. Contact our Events Manager, Chasity Navarro, for more information.

In the Chamber industry, one of the greatest compliments we can receive from a member is a referral. Referring a client, friend, or family member emphasizes the value our organization provides to our member businesses as well as the community-at-large. This past year has proven that regardless of what is happening in the world, the Boca Chamber has, and will continue to deliver on its mission through our four core pillars of Connecting Members, Advancing Commerce, Protecting Business, and Enhancing Community. It is for that reason, our organization is a leader within our industry and one that can be trusted with your referrals. If you know of a business that can benefit from Chamber Membership, please reach out directly to our Membership Development Manager, Alison Miuccio.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

