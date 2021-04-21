Jewish Federation Community Volunteers Celebrated Good Deeds Day

Marvin Feldman, Mindy Hanken, Ronda Starr, Lynn Kaston, Doreen Cohen, Diane Herzog, Linda Weiss, Jill Bernstein

Over 13,000 pounds of food harvested for local families

Boca Raton, FL — More than 200 community volunteers representing the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s Jewish Volunteer Center, Jewish Teen Initiative, Israel Program Center and Jewish Community Relations Council joined millions of people around the world to celebrate the global day of service event known as Good Deeds Day on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Service projects held throughout the county included packing and gleaning food for local families, sorting school supplies for children, a beach cleanup and assembling care packages for Holocaust survivors. This year’s Good Deeds Day welcomed the greatest number of Jewish Federation community volunteers since the launch of the annual event in 2007.

Throughout the day, Federation volunteers in partnership with the Chinese Association of Science, Economics and Culture (CASEC) harvested over 13,000 pounds of fresh produce at Mecca Farms in Boynton Beach for distribution to food pantries throughout the county. At the Palm Beach County Food Bank, dozens of volunteers in a partnership with CROS Ministries sorted and boxed 11,450 pounds of food donations, which is the equivalent of 9,542 meals for distribution to 143 local food pantries for people experiencing food insecurity. A community supply drive collected thousands of diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and food for the Basics 4 Babies supply pantry at Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies. The donated items will help more than 125 families care for their infants for one month.

Nearly 50 Federation volunteers in partnership with Sea Turtle Adventures cleaned a local beach, sorted trash and prepared sea turtle nests to help promote their conservation. Community members also sorted and organized school supplies, and prepared teachers’ online shopping orders for 60 Title 1 schools in Palm Beach County. Volunteers also donated toiletries, socks, scarves, plants and cards of kindness to include in care packages for Holocaust survivors who live in the Palm Beaches.

“In a year when so many people are faced with food insecurity and are in tremendous need, the commitment and kindness of our dedicated community has made a powerful impact,” shared Melissa Hudson, director of the Jewish Volunteer Center at Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. “It’s inspiring to see such remarkable impact, and how those of all ages are committed to improving the lives of people on Good Deeds Day, and every day.”

Good Deeds Day, created in 2007 in Israel, is a worldwide event that unites millions of volunteers from 108 countries for service opportunities that benefit others and the planet. It is supported locally by the Alloy Family Foundation.

For more information about the Jewish Volunteer Center and upcoming service projects, visit jewishvolunteer.org or call (561) 242-6653. For more information about Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, visit jewishpalmbeach.org.

More about Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County works to transform, inspire and save lives in the Palm Beaches, Israel and 70 countries around the world.