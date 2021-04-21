Ex-Boca police chief named head of PBC School District cops

By: Dale King

Dan Alexander, former chief of police in Boca Raton for more than 13 years, has been promoted to a similar position with the Palm Beach County School District Police, according to a news release from Superintendent Donald E. Fennoy II.

Alexander, who left Boca PD to become deputy chief of law enforcement for the county’s school system, will take over the lead job April 30, following the resignation of Chief Frank Kitzerow, who will leave the department at the end of the month.

Boca’s former top cop joined the School District Police in December 2019 after serving as chief in Boca and previously as police chief in Cape Coral for four years. His career in law enforcement spans more than 32 years.

Since joining school police, Alexander has leveraged his expertise to expand and develop numerous safety initiatives.

“Over the past few years, we have developed a nationally-recognized school safety program for Palm Beach County,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside the great employees of this department to accomplish our mission of keeping every school safe, every day.”

Fennoy said that through his work with the School District Police department, Alexander has been instrumental in developing various technology solutions to include real-time command, video integration, asset management, panic alarms, professional standards, project management and scheduling.

He is also credited with refining internal remote communication strategies to include a virtual roll call program.

Alexander is also central to work involving the development of strategies to manage the growth of the School District Police Department following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, particularly in the areas of planning, project management, policies, procedures, personnel development, process refinements and performance accountability.

“During his tenure as the second-in-command with School District Police, I witnessed firsthand, Deputy Chief Alexander’s inclusive and progressive leadership style and his core belief that there is no greater responsibility or honor than protecting, serving and supporting our students,” Fennoy said.

“I have complete confidence that through his integrity, professionalism, and highly-specialized brand of school-based policing, our campuses will remain a safe environment for student wellness and education to flourish.”

Alexander began his tenure as Boca Raton police chief in 2006 following the resignation of Andrew Scott. He was succeeded as chief of the Boca department by Michele Miuccio. She served as interim chief for five months until the promotion became official on April 27, 2020.

Kitzerow has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He became the district’s police chief in July 2018 after running Jupiter’s police department for 13 years.

“During my tenure, I have achieved the innovative goals that I set for school safety and security,” Kitzerow said in his letter of resignation. “All of this progress, and my confidence in the team presently in place, were very instrumental in my decision to take on new challenges outside of the district.”