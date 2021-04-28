Eight Broward County Businesses Graduated from Urban League’s Govcon-Track Training Series with Over $4 Million of Contracting Opportunities

Boca Raton, FL – On April 14, 2021, The Urban League of Broward County’s Entrepreneurship Center wrapped up its very first Gov-ConTRACK training series. Eight Broward County minority businesses graduated from the 4 weeklong, 12 hour, hands on training program which taught them how to respond to a government bid. Each business successfully created a response and submitted a proposal to eight different government agencies from Broward County to Salt Lake City, Utah. The bids participants responded ranged from $150,000 to $4 Million dollars, possibly growing these participants into MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR BUSINESSES.

To facilitate the training of the participants in the Gov-ConTRACK class, The Urban League of Broward County’s Entrepreneurship Center engaged a certified Broward County and Woman Owned Enterprise, Complete Contract Consulting. Additional GovCon-TRACK partners included Rafael Cruz, executive consultant at Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida Atlantic University, George Gadson, a business growth consultant, and Anthea Pennant, District Director, Supplier Diversity at Broward College, who provided one-on-one back-office support to the business owners through the College’s internship program.

“My wife and I own and operate our small business and although we have had minority and other certifications for a few years, we never had the time to learn how to bid on government contracts. The course we just took has absolutely taken us to the next level. Sharna (CEO of Complete Contract Consulting), Kemesa (Office Manager of Complete Contract Consulting), Rafael, and George were absolutely wonderful in the knowledge and advice they imparted to my wife and me. We have our first proposal ready to submit and are excited about the future. Thank you so much for this instrumental help in our growth, “said Jarrod Urrely, president of Fresh Prints Miami, LLC, and one of the participants of the GovCon-TRACK class.

The Urban League of Broward County’s Entrepreneurship Center means business and ensures their transformative solutions have life changing effects and facilitates economic opportunities for minorities in Broward County. “We are firmly committed to advancing equity for small business owners across Florida. One of the Center’s goals is to promote equitable procurement initiatives while helping small minority firms compete for opportunities that meet market demand,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, president and CEO, Urban League of Broward County.

To learn more about the GovCon-TRACK training series and The Urban League of Broward County’s Entrepreneurship Center, please visit www.ulbroward.org or contact Courtnee M. Biscardi, MPA, executive vice president at 954.625.2577 or [email protected]

About the Urban League of Broward County

The Urban League of Broward County is a not-for-profit organization founded to empower communities and change lives. Our mission is to enable African Americans and others in historically underserved communities to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. Our ADVANCE programs uplift nearly 14,000 people every year through affordable housing initiatives, youth development and diversion, employment and training, entrepreneurship, health, and civic engagement. Learn more about the Urban League of Broward County by visiting www.ulbroward.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.