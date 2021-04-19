Delray Beach Market Public Reveal / Grand Opening Ceremonies Florida’s Largest Food Hall

Saturday, April 24

Public Grand Opening City/State Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Speeches, National Hospitality Check Donation, And Unique Display Of Entertainment By Atlantic High School Marching Band And Others

Boca Raton, FL – Delray Beach Market www.delraybeachmarket.com, Florida’s largest food hall standing four stories and 150,000 square feet in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, announces its official grand opening on Saturday, April 24. The day will include can’t miss performances and family friendly public displays of entertainment to celebrate the Market’s first day open and weekend to the public, showcasing its 25+ unique culinary vendors including:

Atlantic High School Eagles Marching Band 30+ marching band troupe, 20-minute live performance Songs to include: Under the Sea This Land Fly Like an Eagle Celebration and many others! First public performance since quarantine, COVID-19 Band has performed in big parades throughout the nation including Saint Patrick’s Day parades for Delray Beach, New York and Chicago amongst others

DJ Supercede – Official DJ of the Miami Dolphins will be the voice of this socially-distant grand opening ceremony

Circus Troupe Performances – Stilt walkers, Jugglers, Interactive Characters and other live performers, balloon artists

Superhero Show for kids – 11AM – 4PM Saturday + Sunday

Casabella Express, specialty vintage train

Delray Beach Market beach Freebee shuttle

Attending dignitaries – more to be announced – Lori Berman (Senator, District 31) Vice Mayor, Commissioner District 4, Robert Weinroth PBC Commissioner, Maria Sachs PBC Commissioner, Mack Bernard FL Representative, Tobin Overdorf Commissioner Adam Frankel Commissioner Julie Casale CEO, Visit Florida Palm Beach County Tourism Board Executive Director DDA, Laura Simon District Aide, Shannon Chapman



Delray Beach Market represents a series of newsworthy firsts for Florida:

Delray Beach Market is Delray Beach’s first food-meets-art-hall and community gathering place

Largest Food Hall ever constructed in the State of Florida and one of America’s largest, standing at 150,000 square feet and four stories, featuring over 25 unique culinary vendors representing Florida’s vibrant food culture

Represents a $60 million-dollar investment to South Florida

Creation of 250 permanent jobs in addition to 225 construction and design jobs during pandemic times for South Florida

Heralded as a new model food hall for America as featured in NBC Nightly News, FOX News, Florida Trend, Time Out NY, Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, WPTV and many other local and national media outlets, due to its support of independent restaurant and hospitality operators around South Florida and the country, providing a safe, shared communal operations model

Will raise critical funds through Grand Opening proceeds to Rebuild Restaurants (COVID-19 Response) via The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501c3 www.chooserestaurants.org [chooserestaurants.org]

A day of excitement is in store beginning with a ribbon cutting, supported by local city and state representatives, including District 31 Senator Lori Berman. Entertainment will be provided by the renowned Atlantic High School Eagles Marching Band, marking its first performance post-Covid. The troop of over 20 members has played in show-stopping events including national Saint Patrick’s day and Christmas parades. Additionally, family-friendly interactive special performers, including balloon artists, will wow and dazzle the crowd. A special superhero show will kick off at 1:30pm. The Casa Bella Express, a specialty vintage train, will offer rides to attendees throughout the day.

Those present will be able to hear from the developer of the massive project, Craig Menin, founder and CEO of Menin, the Delray Beach-headquartered, award-winning firm responsible for some of South Florida’s most notable projects. Public city remarks will begin at 10:30am before the doors open to the public at 11am where a delicious donut bar awaits inside. The first 100 people in line will also be able to experience the Market with a complimentary gift card. Additionally, one lucky person in attendance will have the chance to win free lunch for a year.

The Delray Beach Market will commemorate the grand opening with a generous donation to the National Restaurant Association, supporting hospitality operators around the country hard pressed by COVID-19.

As a community gathering hub and new flagship destination for Delray Beach’s 3 million+ annual visitors, Delray Beach Market understands the power of food and its ability to bring the community, operators, business owners and families together. Our goal is to serve as a safe, community hub that connects the community with our richly diverse, creative and passionate culinary and artist-driven destination offerings and programming.

It is also worth noting that Delray Beach Market’s Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening will be COVID-19 compliant and will maintain the health and safety of all our attendees.

WHERE: 33 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

WHEN: Beginning Saturday, April 24th, 2021:

10AM – Socially distant Street Festivities for the Public Begin

10:30AM – City/State Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

11AM – Doors open to the public

ABOUT DELRAY BEACH MARKET

Created by real estate visionaries Menin https://menin.com/, managed by Clique Hospitality, Delray Beach Market is the largest food hall to ever break ground in Florida. Home to over 25 individually curated vendors offering both local and eclectic flavors in contemporary digs, the 150,000 square-foot Delray Beach Market, located at 33 SE Third Avenue in the heart of downtown Delray Beach, Florida, will be a central community hub, offering a taste of the city like never before. The Market will be open seven days a week between the hours of 9am and 11pm. Learn more by visiting www.DelrayBeachMarket.com.

ABOUT MENIN

Menin, headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, is a privately-held owner, developer and manager of commercial real estate properties. Menin has acquired, developed and remodeled, in excess of $1.5 billion of property in South Florida, Phoenix, New Orleans and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Presently, Menin owns, manages and is in development of more than $700 million of commercial real estate. Current development is focused on urban commercial mixed-use, hospitality and multi-family projects in South Florida, along with select single-tenant acquisitions in upscale markets nationally. The company was founded by Craig Menin in 1985. menin.com

ABOUT CLIQUE HOSPITALITY

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2001. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out was more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Delray Beach, FL. Clique specializes in approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country’s most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, and Red Rock Resorts, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design.https://cliquehospitality.com/