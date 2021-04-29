C3 Once Again Named to CRN Magazine’s MSP 500 List

Chamber Member Update

“CRN’s Managed Service Provider 500 list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel.”

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, April. 23, 2021 – CRN® has named Cloud Computing Concepts(C3) to the 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List as a Pioneer 250 company. The annual list celebrates leading North American MSPs that demonstrate innovative and cutting-edge approaches in the managed services space. These services are designed to assist the end-user in evolving operational practices and creating a pathway through the challenges and complexities of IT solutions, with the ultimate goal of

maximizing ROI for clients.

CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list highlights MSP’s that set themselves apart from their competitors by providing best-in-breed solutions, with a deep focus on successfully surpassing client expectations and business objectives.

“Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and

forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.”



The MSP 500 list is divided into three business categories: The Elite 150, The Pioneer 250, and the Security 100. C3’s Managed Services practice was honored in the Pioneer 250 category, which recognizes organizations that utilize best-in-breed business practices focused primarily on providing Managed Services to the SMB Market.



Rick Mancinelli, C3’s Founder and CEO explains, “ Our team at C3 is humbled to have been recognized in the MSP 500 list. We constantly strive to bring the best experience and innovation to our clients, and

will continue to improve our offerings to enhance their business!”



About C3

C3 is an award-winning provider of technology, communications, and information security services to VMware Cloud Verified infrastructure that provides high performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Virtual Desktops, Backup, and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a

state-of-the-art Cisco BroadWorks powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS, and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on VMware’s industry-leading technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for private, internet, and wireless connectivity, and also has a broad portfolio of technology-related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24×7. Additional information about C3 is available online at http://www.c3cloud.com.



Contact:

Kristen Knauer, Media Relations

[email protected]

561-939-4019