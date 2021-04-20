BOCA CHAMBER TO HONOR BUSINESS AWARDS RECIPIENTS

BOCA CHAMBER TO HONOR BUSINESS AWARDS RECIPIENTSMATTHEW LINDERMAN, NAOMI & TODD COHN AND BOCA RATON MARRIOTT

Boca Raton, FL. – On July 30, the Boca Chamber will host its annual Business Awards Celebration at the beautiful Boca Raton Resort & Club.

For more than 30 years, the Boca Chamber has held this event that provides the opportunity to recognize three very deserving recipients: Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, and Small Business Leader of the Year, all of whom represent the very best in business!

This year we witnessed the extraordinary resilience of many businesses within our community as we continued to feel the impact of Covid-19. That is why now, more than ever, it is important to acknowledge and recognize these businesses and their leaders.

The recipients of these awards join an elite group of business leaders who have been selected before them, and like them, have displayed an impressive commitment to economic growth and dedication to enhancing the mission of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. It is with great honor that we announce the 2021 Business Awards Recipients:

The Business Awards Celebration will recognize Matthew Linderman of Boca West Country Club as the Business Leader of the Year, Naomi & Todd Cohn of Cinnaholic as the Small Business Leader of the Year, and Boca Raton Marriott as the Business of the Year.

This year’s Business Awards Celebration will be held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. One of the premier resort destinations and private club facilities in the United States. The resort is comprised of 1,047 hotel rooms across 337 acres with 200,000 sq. ft. of meeting space.

###

About The Boca Chamber: A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the most influential Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,700 companies representing over 135,000 employees in South Palm Beach County. The Boca Chamber’s mission is to promote and sustain economic prosperity in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Visit www.bocachamber.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Ryan Sherwin

Phone: 561.395.4433 ext. 235

E-mail: [email protected]