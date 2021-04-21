Armory Art Center – Virtual in Real Life – New Exhibition
May 7 – June 5
Virtual in Real Life
Boca Raton, FL – Work created from near and far by our Armory artists in virtual classes during an unprecedented year.
Exhibition dates: May 7 – June 5
VENUE: Armory Art Center – Montgomery Hall or East Gallery TBD – 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach
Gallery hours: Tuesday – Friday 10:00am-4:00pm, Saturday 10:00am-12:00pm, Closed Sunday and Monday
FREE
Temperature checks and facial coverings required for entry
Phone: 561.832.1776
Website: Home – Armory Art Center – West Palm Beach