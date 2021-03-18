Boca Raton, FL – Launch Potato, a leading marketing technology company, is proud to announce that Kris Osborne, Chief of Staff, is an honoree for the South Florida Business & Wealth Excellence in Human Resource Awards 2021.

The Excellence in Human Resource Awards is an annual ceremony honoring South Florida’s outstanding HR Professionals who build talent in their organizations across a variety of industries.

“Being nominated for this award is the perfect acknowledgment of Kris’s energy and talent for growing and nurturing the Launch Potato team. We are so thankful for Kris’s contributions to our talent development efforts and for his leadership in helping foster a vibrant, high-performing, and inclusive distributed team,” said Greg Van Horn, Founder and CEO of Launch Potato.

The Virtual Award Ceremony will take place on March 17th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m ET. Attendees will participate in a virtual networking hour followed by a virtual ceremony.

“My mission is to put people first and build companies that do the same. In 2020 the goal was to accelerate business growth through hiring but also double down on our current team. Even though we faced new difficulties during the pandemic, Launch Potato increased headcount by 42% and has been able to remain a best place to work,” said Mr. Osborne. “Being honored with seven business awards in 2020 speaks to the team’s hard work and dedication.”

Launch Potato remains committed to growing its talent and developing the next generation of leaders in marketing and technology.

