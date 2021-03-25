Plans Under Way for 2021 South Florida Fair

Night Scene at SF Fair

Free Gold Access Promotion this Weekend

Boca Raton, FL — Planning is well under way for the South Florida Fair in May. Normally held in January, fair organizers held a “mini fair” January 15-31 due to the pandemic and will hold a typical, full-fledged fair from May 7-23 at the fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd.

The fair’s theme is “An Earthly A-Fair” and will include exhibits and interactive activities relating to the earth and conservation. This includes NOAA’s virtual presentations on Hurricane-Mania, Dynamic Seas and Earth from Space, and environmental movies throughout the day. National Geographic will present an augmented reality experience titled “Air, Land & Sea.”

The fair also will feature all of the rides that fairgoers have come to count on, including the “giant wheel,” known as the Midway Sky Eye. It’s North America’s largest traveling Ferris wheel, reaching a peak height of 155 feet and comprised of more than 500 pieces. It’s equipped with more than 524,000 individual LED red, green, blue, yellow, orange and purple lights, making it the brightest spectacle at the fair. Riders can see for miles from the top.

Also returning, the ever-popular ice skating show, racing pigs and giant sand sculpture, which are all favorites among fairgoers. All of the buildings will be open for the usual shopping with vendors, arts and crafts, and displays of live birds, bees and butterflies. There also will be live entertainment featuring a number of local and regional bands.

There will be some livestock shows, including a Brahman Youth Show, a Junior Angus show, an American Dairy Goat sanctioned show, and a youth dairy show. Yesteryear Village will feature an exhibit of small and baby animals and the agricultural area will include an exhibit of rabbits and poultry. The Sundy Feed Store Fresh Market is being transformed into a “boutique” shopping experience and will feature locally sourced and produced foods, goods and products. More activities will be announced closer to the start of the fair.

The fair will follow the recommendations of Palm Beach County regarding masks, social distancing and sanitizing. The fair will be using a new contactless ticketing system on the gates and on the midway. Fairgoers may review the new operations and sanitation procedures on the fair’s website at www.southfloridafair.com.

Three-day Gold Pass flash sale starts this Friday, March 26

For three days only, Friday, March 26, Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, everyone who purchases an advance ride voucher for the 2021 South Florida Fair will receive a free Gold Access pass, which allows fairgoers to move to the front of the line at a special checkerboard lane. All Gold Access guests will be given a VIP lanyard and special wristband to access Gold Access privileges.

Also, everyone who purchases a $25 Power Pass (admission and unlimited rides) will receive a Gold Access pass (valued up to $20). Advance admission tickets will also be available for purchase (online only) during this promotion at www.southfloridafair.com.

For more information, photos and videos about the South Florida Fair, go online to www.southfloridafair.com.

Simplified and lower-priced ticketing for 2021

• Advance tickets and ride vouchers are only being sold online via the fair’s website, www.southfloridafair.com from March 26, 2020 through May 6, 2021.

• Buying a ticket in advance allows for contactless admission and avoiding having to wait in line at the ticket booths. Guests with an advance ticket will show their barcode on their phone at the gate.

• Admission is free for children 10 and younger, in advance and at the gate! (Last year, it was 5 and younger.) Advance tickets are $10 for 11 years and older and may be used any day.

• Tickets at the gate will be $10, good Monday-Friday, and $20 on Saturday and Sunday.

About the South Florida Fair: The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2021 South Florida Fair will be held May 7-23. For more information, call 561-793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair.com.