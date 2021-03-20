PBC Vice Mayor Weinroth Joins with Community Leaders to Host Bicycle Safety Month Webinar and Introduce New Legislative Measures

March is Florida Bike Month and Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Robert S. Weinroth is hosting a Bicycle Safety Panel to shine a spotlight on efforts to reverse a disturbing trend of pedestrian and bicycle fatalities.

The webinar will feature various local leaders to talk about bicycle safety here in South Florida, why there has been a recent increase in accidents, and what needs to be done to keep us all safe. The webinar is being made possible by Pike & Lustig.

Though bicyclists and pedestrians represent just two percent of commuters in Palm Beach County, they made up a whopping 30 percent of all transportation-related fatalities on county roadways from 2018-2020, according to the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency. The increases in fatalities in 2020 is probably part of a national trend related to the COVID-19 pandemic, even though vehicular traffic was down earlier in the year as people stayed home, TPA staff said. The reduction in congestion on roadways may have prompted motorists to drive faster, exacerbating risky driving behaviors, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics suggest.

“These are our most vulnerable users and they’re a large disproportionate share of the total fatalities,’’ said Weinroth, who is vice chair of the TPA governing board. Weinroth called on local leaders to take “a more proactive approach” aimed at preventing accidents, similar to the intense effort given to airline crash investigations.

Attorney Michael Pike adds that during Covid-19 the number of crashes seems to be going to in the wrong direction: “There is an uptick in the number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists because of surges in health and fitness during the pandemic combined with speeding and empty roads. It’s critical that both vehicles and bicyclists need to be more aware during this time.”

When: Monday, March 22, 4:00 to 5:00PM

Where: The Webinar will be broadcast directly from the following link: bit.ly/BikeSafetyWebinar

Who: Featured panelists include:

Robert Weinroth, Palm Beach County Commissioner and Vice Mayor

Michael Pike, Personal Injury Attorney and Managing Partner, Pike & Lustig

Sergeant Hannes Schoeferle, Delray Beach Police Department

Alyssa Frank, Lead Planner and PED-Bike Coordinator, Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency

Kristy Breslaw, Boca Raton Triathletes President and Avid Cyclist

Maria Price, Bicycle Crash / Hit & Run Survivor

The numbers:

Deaths among Florida bicyclists age 20 and older have tripled since 1975, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

In all, the latest figures show 783 cyclists were involved in fatal accidents in the U.S. in 2017 – 125 of whom, or 16 percent, were based in the Sunshine State. This makes Florida the highest for bicycle deaths in the US.

In Palm Beach County, 11 bicyclists died in 2020, more than double the number of bicycle fatalities recorded in 2019, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles [flhsmv.gov]. Pedestrian fatalities also rose last year, with 41 deaths compared to 40 in 2019.

Additional Information

Laws:

Weinroth is endorsing two legislative measures that would offer more protection for bicyclists and pedestrians: A bill sponsored by Sen. Lauren Book (D-Plantation) and a companion bill sponsored by State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) would require motorists sharing the same travel lane as bicyclists and pedestrians to exercise care when passing. If there’s no room to pass, motorists would be required to remain behind bicyclists and pedestrians until it’s safe to do so.

If the bills become law in July, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will be required to provide a public awareness campaign informing motorists about the required safety precautions. The department also would be required to include the precautions in driver’s license educational materials and to ensure that 20 percent of the questions for the Class E drivers’ test are related to bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Safety tips for riders:

Wear protective gear like a properly fitting helmet, fitted clothing, and shoes with a good grip

Check your bicycle for any malfunctions before riding

Make sure you are always visible with bright colors during the day and lights at night

Always ride your bike safely

Be aware of dangerous road conditions

Obey all traffic laws

Ride with the flow, on the right hand side, of traffic

Yield to traffic when appropriate

Signal your intent and be predictable

Do not ride distract, stay alert and focused

Look twice before turning or crossing an intersection

Be careful around parked cars

Safety tips for drivers: