On National Puppy Day, Pet Supermarket Celebrates These 5 First-Year Milestones For Dogs Who Found Homes During the Pandemic

National Puppy Day on March 23 also marks the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when the nation needed puppy love and many became new parents to dogs

Boca Raton, FL – The first year of owning a pet is full of milestones, and for dogs who found homes during the pandemic, this National Puppy Day could also be a first birthday or “Gotcha Day” anniversary. On March 23, Pet Supermarket is celebrating five major first-year milestones for dogs following a surge in adoption rates during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOTCHA DAY! – As people remained stuck at home during the pandemic lockdown, the demand for adopting or fostering pets, particularly dogs, increased worldwide. Google Trends reported that searches for “puppy adoption” hit an all-time high closely after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in the U.S. As many dogs found homes during the pandemic, they moved into new places with new puppy parents and became cherished members of families quarantining at home. A “Gotcha Day” is the anniversary of a pet’s adoption or homecoming day and is a great opportunity to acknowledge and thank a pet for the love and joy they bring into our lives every day, particularly during one of the most challenging times in history.

MEETING THE VET – The number of new pets being seen by veterinary practices increased significantly from late March to early July 2020 according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. If your dog met their vet for the first time this past year, it was probably through a curbside exchange or telehealth as many veterinarians implemented new safety procedures with clients. During a curbside appointment, pet parents call the front desk upon arrival, then wait inside their vehicle for the clinic staff to come out and retrieve your pet.

LEARNING THEIR NAME – Puppies learn a lot in the early stages of life and can be very responsive to training. Puppy parents can begin training most puppies at about eight weeks old. Still, learning continued throughout the dog’s life. Learning their name is a big milestone and with consistent reinforcement, most dogs will begin responding to their name within as little as two days!

THE END OF HOUSE TRAINING – Full house training usually takes between four to six months. That means for dogs who found homes at the beginning of the pandemic, they checked off this milestone in mid- to end- of summer 2020.

FIRST BIRTHDAY – Puppies who found homes in the past year were among numerous pandemic pets adopted early in the coronavirus outbreak that are now celebrating or nearing their first birthdays. This National Puppy Day, spoil your dog with his favorite activities, go for a walk, have a play date, or bake a dog-friendly cake to celebrate.

At Pet Supermarket, we understand that your pets are a part of your family, and dogs can be one of home’s greatest comforts, but puppies – and all pets – take time, effort, and responsible care. Please seek the advice and resources of experts before buying or adopting any new pet so that your new companion will be happy and healthy and provide you with a lifetime of happiness, fun and love.

For the thousands of people who sought canine companionship to get through the isolation and anxiety caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, we want to provide the best for you and your pets and do it at the best value possible. Answers to all your pet parenting questions are just around the corner at your local Pet Supermarket. Whether your pets are large or small – swim or crawl – Pet Supermarket has something for them all! Friendly personal service and the brands you trust. Pet Supermarket – We Speak Pet!

Pet Supermarket is a specialty pet supply store with more than 200 locations in seven southeastern states. For more information, visit www.petsupermarket.com or https://www.facebook.com/PetSupermarket.