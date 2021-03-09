Junior League Tackles Plight of Working Poor with “Little Black Dress”

Planned for March 8-12, Will Raise Funds for Underserved Women & Children

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton will launch the second annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI), a week long awareness campaign, March 8th-12th, to raise funds to help underserved women and children in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Junior League members that participate in Little Black Dress will wear the same black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities, and access to resources. By wearing the same black dress or outfit, it symbolizes the somber situation and struggles that many members of our community face on a daily basis. Members will post to their social media channels pictured in the dress.

To support Little Black Dress, visit https://jlbr.charityproud.org/Fundraising/P2P/2473 or send a check to the Junior League of Boca Raton, Vegso Community Resource Center, 261 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Donations are fully tax deductible.

Donations will go to support the programs and mission of the JLBR, including Feeding our Community, Self-Esteem Programs and the Diaper Bank.

Founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London, the Little Black Dress Initiative has been adopted by Junior Leagues throughout the U.S.

The initiative will enable members to experience what it’s like to only own one dress and have to keep it clean and wear it for an entire week so they can reflect on the impact of poverty and the lack of choices people have who live in poverty on a daily basis. League members will raise money via their personal social media channels.

In Florida, 62% of the workforce is comprised of mothers with infant children and one quarter of the state’s resident’s live below the poverty level.

“Our members will wear the same dress every day for five days to illustrate the fact that many people who live in Florida have so little money to live on. Our goal is to raise awareness and funds,” Cristy Stewart Harfmann, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton, said. “The Little Black Dress Initiative shows how limited resources affect daily life.”

The Chairs for the Little Black Dress Initiative are Tara Patton and Cheryl Marcus.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton, or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton Connect Hashtags for the Initiative are #JLBR or #JLBRimpact, #LBDIJLBR