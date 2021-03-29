Jewish Federation Annual “Israeldays” Festivities Provides Community Multiple Ways To Celebrate Israel

In Person And Virtually

New elements include a virtual 5k and socially distant dance party

Boca Raton, FL – The popular event series dedicated to celebrating the history and culture of Israel known as “IsraelDays”, returns in 2021 with a dynamic range of programs including a new Israel Independence Day 5K and Challenge, plus an inspiring Yom Ha’Shoah (Holocaust remembrance) event featuring a discussion with a Holocaust survivor, a panel discussion and memorial program for Yom HaZikaron (Israel’s Memorial Day), and both a virtual and in-person option to celebrate Yom Ha’Atzmaut (Israel’s 73rd year of independence). Now in its 7th year, IsraelDays is presented by Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s Israel Program Center.

The series begins with the return of the annual Yom Ha’Shoah speaker event – virtual this year – featuring a Holocaust survivor sharing stories of life before, during, and after the Holocaust on Sunday, April 11, 2021. A Yom HaZikaron ceremony will honor Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror on Tuesday, April 13, 2021; and IsraelDays concludes with a virtual tour of the Hula Valley, a region of Israel famous for bird spotting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

A new series highlight, the Israel Independence Day 5k & Challenge features a month-long virtual program where participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to track their running or biking on a customized computer platform that features a map of Israel. The innovative program consists of six challenges: three running/walking (5k, 36 miles, 73 miles) and three riding (5k, 36 miles, 73 miles), and as participants reach virtual landmarks they will be notified where they are in Israel and learn insights about each landmark. The inaugural challenge begins Sunday, April 11and concludes on Tuesday, May 11. Registration is $18 and includes a virtual map, T-shirt and medal.

The Yom HaAtzmaut aspect of IsraelDays – one of the most festive events of the year – will feature a special virtual and optional in-person dance party hosted at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. To comply with Covid-19 safety measures, the in-person event is limited to 100 guests and will be held outside. Guests will be assigned to an area where they can dance to contemporaryIsraeli musicas well as Israeli folk music. All participants are asked to wear masks and maintain a six foot distance from each other. The celebration will also include trivia, games and hourly line dancing for those celebrating in person and at home.

“We are incredibly proud to continue to provide robust and meaningful programs that celebrate Israel, its people, culture and history, in ways that are unique and memorable,” said Peter Eckstein, Federation’s Director, Jewish Education & Israel Engagement. “There is much to celebrate, and these hybrid events are another example of how Federation is innovating during an unprecedented time in order to connect our community with Israel.”

For more information and to register for all virtual and in-person IsraelDays events, visit jewishpb.org/israeldays or call 561.242.6642. For more information about Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, visit jewishpalmbeach.org.

About Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County works to transform, inspire and save lives in the Palm Beaches, Israel and 70 countries around the world.

THE FOLLOWING OUTLINES FEDERATION’S ISRAELDAYS EVENTS

Yom HaShoah Virtual Ceremony

Shining Light on a Dark Past to Build a Brighter Future: From the Holocaust to Revival of Jewish Life in Hungary

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Via Zoom

A dynamic, virtual event to mark Yom HaShoah, commemorating the Holocaust in Hungary and exploring the resurgence of Jewish life in the heart of Europe. Presented by Federation and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Visit jewishpb.org/israeldays or call 561.242.6642. Please RSVP by April 5; Zoom link will be sent upon registration.

Hear a Holocaust Survivor’s Powerful Story during Virtual Zikaron BaSalon

Sunday, April 11, 2021

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Via Zoom

The annual Zikaron BaSalon program, which translates to “Memories in the Living Room,” is going virtual. Take part in this intimate way to commemorate Yom HaShoah through a discussion with a local Holocaust survivor – told from their home. Visit jewishpb.org/israeldays or call 561.242.6642. Please RSVP by April 9; Zoom link will be sent upon registration.

Israel Race Challenge

Sunday, April 11 – Tuesday, May 11

Take a virtual journey through Israel as you walk, run or bike in one of four races over a 30-day span. All races are 100 percent virtual, track your progress on a virtual course map and earn virtual badges as you go. The $18 registration fee includes a race T-shirt, virtual map and finisher medal. Visit jewishpb.org/israeldays or call 561.242.6642.

Yom HaZikaron Virtual Program

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Via Zoom

Honor Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror during a moving ceremony. This is an incredible opportunity to bring our community together to recognize the sacrifices made for the Jewish state. Visit jewishpb.org/israeldays or call 561.242.6642. Please RSVP by April 9; Zoom link will be sent upon registration.

Let’s Dance – Israeli Style

Sunday, April 18. 2021

1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Locations: In-person at Oxbridge Academy (3151 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach)

Or Via Zoom

What better way to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day than by dancing? Spend an afternoon boogying – either in person or at home to Israeli tunes and playing trivia and other fun games. Due to CDC guidelines, guests must pre-register for the in-person event at the Oxbridge Academy campus; no on-site registrations will be accepted. To ensure social distancing, registration for the in-person event is limited to the first 100 people.Visit jewishpb.org/israeldays or call 561.242.6642. Please RSVP by April 15; Zoom link will be sent upon registration.

Yom Ha’Atzmaut: Live Virtual Tour of the Magnificent Hula Valley

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

1 p.m.

Via Zoom

Embark on a virtual tour of the Hula Valley – a magical place of history, nature and miracles. See some of the most beautiful birds in the world, as the area has a unique place on a major migration route for birds traveling from Europe to Africa and Asia. Visit jewishpb.org/israeldays or call 561.242.6642. Please RSVP by April 26; Zoom link will be sent upon registration.