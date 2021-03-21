CIFFA-USA 2021: A Recap

By Kathryn Hubbard

Recently, fashion designers across the globe gathered at the Boca Beach Club for the CIFFA-USA 2021 event.

The Couture International Fashion Flowers and Art show featured international haute couture designers and models over fifty that embraced aging in style. This year’s show was the very first CIFFA event in the United States.

Prior to the show, guests gathered oceanfront for cocktails and hors d’oeuvre. Sample pieces from the THOS Fashion School of Design covered the courtyard along with other vendors.

The show commenced with Donna Leah Designs taking the runway. Her pieces included bright, neon dresses and jumpsuits.

Marli Purses, Precious Stone jewelry by Mari Carmen, THOS upcoming designers Jonathan Fuentes and Dominic Timpone and Swimwear by Kissmar Torac were some of the collections that debuted at CIFFA-USA 2021.

While most fashion shows have younger models, CIFFA-USA 2021 decided to feature women in the 50-70 age range. The decision relates to this year’s theme: “Does Age Really Matter”.

The finale featured Greek designer Vicky Doganis. Her collection was handmade macrame dresses, jumpsuits and shirts.

The models for CIFFA-USA 2021 proved that in fact, age does not matter in fashion.