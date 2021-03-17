CIFFA USA 2021: A Preview for Haute Couture

By Kathryn Hubbard

Earlier this week, fashion designers across the globe traveled to Boca Raton and gathered at the Warike Peruvian Bistro to promote their designs for the CIFFA-USA 2021 event.

The Couture International Fashion Flowers and Art event will take place this Friday at the Boca Beach Club. The event features international designers and two students from Thos Fashion School of Design. This year’s theme “Does Age Really Matter” embraces confidence in aging.

The event benefits El Puente Home in Paraguay, a temporary residence for girls whose families are unable to care for them for legal or financial reasons.

“We want to celebrate successful women of mature age who have come a long way and accomplished so much in life,” said Patricia Duch, founder.

Each designer at the press conference promoted their designs and artwork. Handbags, floral arrangements, portraits, jewelry and clothing are some of the pieces that the artists create. One unique design by Mali Marly includes handbags made out of tilapia fish skin.

“Our Marli purses are hand made with tilapia fish leather,” said Marly, owner. “Our bags are environmentally sustainable and we are excited to be featured in this year’s event.”

The CIFFA event also features two winners of the THOS Fashion School of Design’s Challenge Competition. Their collections will be modeled by women over 45 years old which coincides with this year’s theme.

“THOS educates and trains future designers on the steps of design, production and business process,” said Letty Sanchez, owner. “We are so excited for our two students to show their collections at this year’s show.”

Based on the variety of art and fashion collections, guests can expect a show that has no limits for age and success.