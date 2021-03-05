Children’s Home Society of Florida to Honor Philanthropists serving Palm Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) will honor Palm Beach philanthropists with its inaugural Legacy Luncheon — celebrating local leaders for their outstanding efforts to empower local children and families to reach their full potential. CHS will induct each honoree into the CHS Legacy Circle – a distinguished recognition by the organization.

Individual tickets are $175 and include a seated three-course lunch.

Wendy Roberts, long-time philanthropist and volunteer of the Palm Beach community, will Chair the event. Generous sponsorship support of CHS’ Legacy Luncheon provided by The David & Sondra Mack Foundation, Inc., Carolyn Carrano, John and Jana Scarpa and Daszkal Bolton LLP.

HONOREES:

Lois A. BarrickPamella and Peter DupuisLinda and Edward C. DweckMary and Mark E. FreitasCarole and Frank J. GulisanoMichele and Howard KesslerDorothy Spreckels Munn*Patty MyuraThomas C. QuickRuth C. Ruggles*Mildred and Alexander Valuzis*The Betty and Leo Balzereit Foundation The Batchelor Foundation, Inc.C. Kenneth and Laura Baxter Foundation, Inc.Michael and Annie Falk FoundationThe Farris Foundation, Hearst Foundation, Inc.The Carl C. Icahn FoundationForrest C. Lattner Foundation, Inc.Lost Tree Village Charitable Foundation, Inc.The Ambrose Monell FoundationScaife Family FoundationThe Hans and Mary Stratmann FundWycliffe Charities Foundation, Inc.*in memoriam

WHEN: Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 12-2 pm

WHERE: The Brazilian Court

301 Australian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

WHY: Children’s Home Society of Florida’s Legacy Luncheon honorees have invested in children by giving at least $100,000 to benefit the organization throughout their lifetime.

Children’s Home Society of Florida is driving child well-being in Palm Beach through innovative core solutions in child welfare, mental health counseling, early childhood education, mentoring and more. With generous contributions from child advocates and friends like the Legacy Luncheon honorees, CHS is keeping more local families safe, strong and together to build a stronger Palm Beach community.

About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Children’s Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000 children and family members throughout the state each year. More: www.chsfl.org.