Bunny to Safely Visit Town Center at Boca Raton for Easter

Boca Raton, FL – Town Center at Boca Raton is pleased to announce a safe and socially distanced Bunny visit for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience at Town Center at Boca Raton. The Bunny arrives on Thursday, March 18 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Saturday, April 3.

Things to know before you go:

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.

The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.

The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Town Center at Boca Raton also recently announced the opening of several retailers, services, and entertainment concepts on property, with more expected to open in the coming weeks. Details are below:

Now open:

Arhaus

Tricho Salon & Spa

Casper

The Lab: YMCA LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

Coming soon:

Al Stephens’ Salon

Altar’d State

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.