Boca Beat, 03.04
- Madeline and Monte Wolfson, who recently made a very generous $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Wolfsons join a list of Boca Raton’s philanthropic “Who’s Who” of seven- and eight-figure donors to the Campaign who have helped raise more than $195 million, thus far.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is expanding its drive-thru Pantry Bag distribution hours, to occur during a time slot previously occupied by its Thursday night, sit-down family dinner. It has been almost a year since BHH suspended its Thursday night dinners due to the pandemic.
- The Request for Information is being made by the Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District. The District is seeking input from stakeholders who wish to be considered as a provider to the services described herein. Qualified respondents are encouraged and invited to respond to this RFI.
- The Biden-Harris Administration has made changes to the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) to include adjustments to make funding more equitable for small businesses.
- The Boca West Children’s Foundation collected double the amount of diapers they did last year with over 100,000 total diapers. These diapers go toward the Junior League of Boca Raton’s Diaper Bank.
- Lynn University’s Office of Admission, with presentations from Academic Affairs, hosted Generation Zoom, a virtual webinar that provided insights for teaching Generation Z (Gen Z) students and preparing them for the workforce. The six-hour webinar included two guest speakers and Lynn staff, faculty and students.
- Follett Higher Education Group, Palm Beach State College’s longtime business partner, is giving $125,000 over five years for a new scholarship to help students with tuition and other educational expenses. The first round of Follett Higher Education Group scholarships will target students who work in the hospitality and service industry, many of whom have been displaced because of the pandemic and are in school retooling their skills. Scholarships are for $1,000 each, and the deadline to apply is June 15.
- The Boca Raton Historical Museum & Society partnered with Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) to present Boca Raton Tech Talks that centered on the evolution of technology and innovation in Boca Raton. The first forty-five minute segment of the three-part online series was hosted by BRiC outside of what was once an IBM Research and Development building and was aired on BRiC’s website on February 23.
- County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the Health Care District of Palm Beach County has updated its criteria for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments in accordance with Executive Order 21-47, issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
- A research partnership formed just last year by Memorial Healthcare System and Florida Atlantic University is already being recognized for quality care, results, and advances in research, and that’s great news for patients fighting cancer in South Florida. The alliance between Memorial’s Cancer Institute and FAU (MCIFAU) has been recognized by the state’s Department of Health as a “Florida Cancer Center of Excellence.”
- Florida Atlantic University has joined leaders from the Food Conservation Alliance, EPA Region IV, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Florida Department of Environmental Protection to team up with Recycle Florida Today and the Sustainable Events Network for Florida & the Caribbean to announce the first ever “Florida Food Waste Prevention Week” from Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9.
