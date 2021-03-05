2021 Municipal Election Survey

Your City needs your vote. On March 9 please go out and vote, choose your candidate and vote.

The Boca Raton Tribune is conducting a survey to find out your intentions on how you will vote in the City of Boca Raton Elections for City Council Seats C, and D.

We will close this survey on Monday, March 8 at 4 PM and reveal the results on on website.

Please Remember: This is not an official vote, this is simply telling us your intentions on who you are going to vote for. Make sure to make your voice count that you vote on March 9.

Thank You!

