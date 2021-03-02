2021 Alliance Of Women Executives (Awe) Scholarship Applications Available

Boca Raton, FL – The Alliance of Women Executives (AWE) is now accepting applications for its $1500 scholarships.

The mission of AWE is to bring professional women together to share business experience and knowledge as well as promote higher education for the next generation of young women in Palm Beach County through academic scholarships.

“In our 5th scholarship season AWE will be offering a minimum of 15 scholarships to the Class of 2021” said Vicki Tate, president and founder of AWE.

The applicant must be a young woman graduating from a Palm Beach County high school and planning to attend Florida Atlantic University or Palm Beach State College. To be considered, applicants must submit a letter of recommendation, a copy of the 1st page of their high school transcript, complete the AWE application and write a short essay. The complete list of requirements can be found at www.aweinc.org/scholarship.

The deadline for applications is April 11th.