The Completion of a New Community Facility, You Are Invited to a Private Tour

Of the Newly Constructed Women & Children’s Pavilion at the Siemens-Evert Comprehensive Service Campus, Delray Beach, FL

Boca Raton, FL – According to Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees said that 1,500 children were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, statewide in 2018 and close to 4,200 Floridians lost their lives to opioid addiction during that same period. The number of babies born addicted to drugs has grown 200% in the last several years. In fact, every 25 minutes, a baby is born suffering from withdrawal. Treating a baby in withdrawal cost hundreds of thousands of dollars; one baby had a treatment cost of $4.2 million. Substance involved pregnant women may require proper withdrawal management and/or treatment throughout their pregnancy and in the months after delivery regardless of their financial capability, not only for their success but the success of their children.

Palm Beach County lost several of its specialty programs, leaving a serious void in the availability of publicly supported Moms & Babies services. Drug Abuse Foundation began providing services to this population in 2017. A separate specialized space will enhance our ability to improve the physical environment and facilitate both improved and expanded services to this unique population. The “Pavilion” will include 3,000 square feet of new space, with an additional 1,000 square feet of covered patio and playground area, creating an 8,000 square feet facility for our Moms & Babies program which is located on our Siemens-Evert Service Campus in Delray Beach. This program will help reduce the likelihood of babies being born addicted to non-prescribed substances, as well as decreasing the risks for those children of multiple negative childhood outcomes (homelessness, substance exposure, and physical and mental health problems).

We are pleased to announce the completion of the new Women & Children’s Pavilion at the Siemens-Evert Comprehensive Service Campus in Delray Beach. A new home for our Moms & Babies program, with a mission of facilitating substance free mothers giving birth to substance free infants and promoting healthy parent child relationships.

The Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County is a Florida Corporation founded in 1968 by a pharmacist, physician and police officer. We are a community based behavioral health agency specializing in serving individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. We are a fully licensed, nationally accredited, not for profit organization. No one is refused services due to an inability to pay.

For your private tour of this new facility, you may contact us. Our location is 400 South Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444.