Palm Beach County February 5 COVID-19 Update

Sourced from the FAU COVID-19 dashboard

There are currently 1,752,330 total COVID-19 cases in Florida, with 109,219 from Palm Beach County, according to The Florida Department of Health.

Despite these high numbers, Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 6,382 vaccines were administered on Feb. 3, with 3,946 of those acting as the final vaccine required.

A continued worry of the new COVID-19 wave is running out of space in hospitals. FAU’s Dashboard notes that as of Feb. 3, there are 974 available hospital beds throughout the county wit 113 available ICU beds.

The 7-day average of positive COVID-19 cases was 630, confirmed on Feb. 3 by FAU, with an average positivity rate for this week sitting at 8.34%.

Wearing a facial mask and continued social distancing are still being widely encouraged for all.