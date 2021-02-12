Palm Beach County Feb. 12 COVID-19 Update

There are currently 1,814,422 total COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, with 113,457 coming from Palm Beach County, according to The Palm Beach County of Health.

But, thousands of vaccinations are dispersed daily with 3,211 administered on Feb. 10 and 9,026 on Feb. 11. Vaccination statistics are taken from Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard.

In Palm Beach County, there are 3,094 occupied hospital beds with 963 available as of Feb. 12. There are 307 occupies ICU beds and 127 available according to the same FAU COVID-19 dashboard.

However, despite COVID-19 vaccines being widely distributed, new strains of the original virus are reported as being more contagious than before. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing two masks, a medical and a cloth, to combat the more contagious nature of the virus.

There does seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel for those wanting vaccinations. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicts “open season” for vaccines in April, reports KHN.