Published On: Tue, Feb 9th, 2021

Owls Announce 2021 Football Schedule

Ranked second in Conference USA East, for their 2020 season, the Florida Atlantic Owls have released their schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Jan. 27.

The Owls past season was a bit bumpy seeing as everything was pretty much play-by-ear as teams all over tried their best to maintain the health of staff and players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This season, the Owls will begin early September in Gainesville against the University of Florida and will carry out the rest of the season with eight conference games and four non-conference games totaling around 12 games. 

And if luck is on their side, FAU will have the opportunity of playing in the C-USA Championship game on Dec. 4.

As of now, the schedule will consist of the following, however it is subject to change due to things such as date changes due to C-USA TV partners– the televised schedule will be released in the days to come.  

2021 FAU Football Schedule:

Sept. 4  at Florida
Sept. 11Georgia Southern
Sept. 18Fordham
Sept. 25at Air Force
Oct. 2FIU (Shula Bowl)
Oct. 9at UAB
Oct. 16BYE
Oct. 23at Charlotte
Oct. 30UTEP 
Nov. 6Marshall 
Nov. 13at Old Dominion 
Nov. 20at WKU 
Nov. 27Middle Tennessee 
Dec. 4C-USA Championship

About the Author

- Bria is a Junior Multimedia Journalism major at Florida Atlantic University where she is also a Staff Writer for the University Press. She is working hard to learn and grow as a writer and journalist, here at the Boca Raton Tribune, as her goal is to become a Sports Reporter for ESPN.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It