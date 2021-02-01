Over 1,000 Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rotted in Palm Beach County

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, decided that the COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed exclusively at Publix. DeSantis has received a lot of backlash from this decision as a blatant display of privilege, as not all in Florida can readily access a Publix for their vaccination needs.

Last week, a mobile refrigerator truck lost power and over 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine spoiled in Palm Beach County. This was discovered when a Palm Beach County healthcare district staff ran a routine quality assurance check and found 232 vials, 1,160 doses, at an “unsafe temperature”, according to a news release.

1,160 doses were spoiled due to a simple miscommunication and the generator was not set to run throughout the night. In response to this, The Sun Sentinel reports that 5,000 more doses will be sent to Palm Beach County and will be “allocated to communities that don’t have a Publix pharmacy.”

The healthcare district confirms the spoiled vials have been destroyed and will not be used on any patients and no appointments were moved due to this mishap.