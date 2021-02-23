Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Florida Atlantic University, in partnership with Memorial Health System, is looking for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and did not require hospitalization to join a research study. Participants will need to provide a positive COVID-19 test result to join the study. Blood and saliva samples will be taken and a neurological test will be given to participants. Researchers will show how different variants of the virus have impacted people and gain better knowledge of who is more likely to need hospitalization and who can be treated at home successfully. FAU will provide a $50 gift card for the first visit and a $25 gift card for the second. Appointments are required in advance. To register, click here.

The School District of Palm Beach County has announced a new plan to help struggling students due to the current virtual learning environment. The District’s new Student Academic Support Plan has identified tens of thousands of students who will need extra help to catch up. Depending on each student’s age and situation, their assistance could involve in-class tutorials, before and after-school lessons, and more. Additionally, the District believes more students will participate in summer learning either by in-person learning or through a virtual option. Currently, 51,600 students require high levels of support in English Language Arts and Math. Of those students, approximately 53% are participating in distance learning.

Four federally operated COVID-19 vaccination sites are scheduled to open across Florida. The sites will open on March 3rd in Miami-Dade, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. The sites will operate seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is estimated that each site will administer 2,000 vaccines per day, along with two smaller mobile sites that will provide 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas. The new locations will be operated under FEMA. To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Florida, click here.



Congratulations to Boca Raton Trustee Member Greenspoon Marder celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. Over the last 40 years, Greenspoon Marder has remained committed to improving the communities in which they live and work. The Chamber has been very fortunate to benefit from the generosity of the firm in supporting various Chamber and Golden Bell Education Foundation programs. Founded in 1981 with a handshake over a kitchen table between Gerald Greenspoon and Michael Marder, the firm first opened its doors in North Miami and has expanded to 11 offices in Florida, and more than a dozen additional locations throughout the United States. Congratulations Greenspoon Marder for more than four decades of success and prosperity!

