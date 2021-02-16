FAU Harbor Branch Hosts Symposium on Indian River Lagoon Research During the Pandemic

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute will host the 2021 Indian River Lagoon (IRL) Symposium on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19. “IRL Research During the Pandemic” will provide a forum to share current knowledge of the IRL and its management.

FAU Harbor Branch researchers and experts will address topics such as harmful algal blooms, IRL restoration, ecology, and the lagoon’s biodiversity.

All lectures are free and open to the public. Technical oral and poster sessions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 12:30 to 5 p.m., and on Friday, Feb. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., virtually via WebEx. To register for the 2021 symposium, visit https://bit.ly/IRLSymposium.

For more information on the 2021 Indian River Lagoon Symposium, contact Lynda Figueredo Rysavy at 561-475-0960 or [email protected], or visit www.fau.edu/hboi.

