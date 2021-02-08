COULD BRADY’S SEVENTH SUPER BOWL WIN HAVE MADE ANOTHER TOM’S BOOK SEVEN TIMES HOTTER WITH BRADY’S NAME AND ‘inSUPERable BOWL’ ON THE COVER?

I rooted for Brady last night, but he didn’t seem to need too much to win his seventh Super Bowl. It was a piece of cake.

Back in 2017, I wrote a book about the 2016 Presidential election and how President Trump was then putting his White House in order, so he could carry out his promise to Make America Great Again. That was not a piece of cake.

That book, which is still circulating today and available on Amazon, is titled “Is There Enough Brady in Trump to Win the inSUPERable Bowl.”

Why Brady?

Because back then Trump was down in the points, behind in the polls and I was asking rhetorically whether our 45th President could pull off a Huuuuuuge Win to fulfill his promise to Make America Great Again.

I thought of how amazing and dramatic Brady was at coming from behind and pulling out those Super Bowl wins.

The book was a compilation of my MaddenMischief blogs during and right after the 2016 election, some of them intending to warn Trump that maybe he should tweet less and govern more, while applying some Brady Power.

At the time I was mad at all the dissention in our country.

I described myself on the back cover as the modern Howard Beale character who billed himself as “The Mad Prophet of the Airwaves” in the film Network.

Beal exhorted viewers to yell one of the most iconic lines in film history: “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

At the time, I was irritated over the presidential election slugfest and fuming over paralyzing post-election politics.

So, I dared readers to read what the Mad Prophet of the Blogwaves—me–yelled out his Internet window about the senseless and raucous political season back then.

This book carries a WARNING.

“Reading this book, a compilation of my blogs during a difficult time in America, may cause serious, even life-threatening allergic reaction or a condition similar to road rage called ‘read rage.’

“If you experience any of these symptoms, stop reading this book immediately and call your doctor.

“If you have any signs of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, mouth lips, gums, tongue, throat or neck or if you have any trouble breathing, or have a rash, hives or blisters, please put the damn book down.”

Thankfully, no serious injury was reported from reading my book.