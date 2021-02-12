Annual Reflections of Hope Event Took Place Virtually on Feb 11

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services put on their annual Reflections of Hope Event virtually on Feb. 11, featuring seven-time Academy Award-nominated actress Glenn Close as the keynote speaker.

This event aimed to break the stigma regarding mental illness with all proceeds for this event benefitting JFS’ Counseling & Mental Health Services.

“This powerful event provides hope and inspiration and opens the door to a world of possibilities,” said Laura Litinsky, chair of the event.

The keynote speaker, Glenn Close, recounted stories of her life in film and struggling with her own and others’ stories of mental illness in an effort to erase the stigma.

“The community has provided overwhelming support of our efforts to raise awareness of mental illness which in turn helps us provide much needed services,” said Marissa Hollander, another chair of the event. “Mental illness can affect us all as it doesn’t have socioeconomic or demographic barriers.”

The event included a performance by singer/songwriter Nikki Lickstein, a rising country music star and South Florida native. Lickstein also discussed her struggle with mental illness and COVID-19’s impact on mental health.