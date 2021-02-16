40 Teachers … $100,000 Dollars!

We have 4 winning teachers out of 200 in Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – Teachers in Florida were asked to submit their innovative teaching ideas the week of January 11 for an opportunity to win State Farm ® Teacher Assist grants. In less than 2 hours, two hundred entry forms were submitted by Florida teachers! State Farm is proud to award $100,000 to teachers across Florida. Forty teachers will each receive a $2,500 grant to implement or support their classroom projects. Visit the State Farm ® Teacher Assist website for a complete list of winners. We have 4 winning teachers out of 200 in Palm Beach County:

Linda Josaphat at Hammock Pointe Elementary School in Boca Raton: The grant will help students create and own a personal library, develop an appreciation for books, and their improve reading comprehension skills.

Lynn Moran at South Tech Academy in Boynton Beach: Students will apply the principles of entrepreneurship, financial management and marketing essentials learned in the classroom to a real-world situation.

Michael Sabatino at Freedom Shores Elementary School in Boynton Beach: Books for each student will be purchased and distributed from the school so families can log into the virtual "Evening of Reading". Teachers reading stories to families and students virtually.

Courtney Roper at Crosspointe Elementary School in Boynton Beach: Create an on-campus bookshop where students can come and shop for popular books based on their reading and interest level. Students can also borrow and return books throughout the year.

State Farm is awarding $500,000 in grants to teachers. Two hundred teachers, 40 each in Florida, California, Michigan, New York and Texas will each be receiving $2,500 State Farm® Teacher Assist grants. The money will help them meet the challenges of teaching during the pandemic. “As a company, we have a long history of working with teachers, educators, and students across the country. We are heartened by the immense response received from teachers sharing their solutions to overcoming challenges,” said Annette Martinez, State Farm Senior Vice President. “Congratulations to the winners. We are proud to support you and help you reach your goals!”We thank again all the teachers that submitted their ideas. You are making our neighborhoods safer, stronger and better educated!