Palm Beach County January 29 COVID-19 Update

There are nearly 1.7 million positive COVID-19 cases in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health. In Palm Beach County alone there are 105,540 positive COVID-19 cases according to this same dashboard.

Vaccinations are still not widely available in the United States with facial masks and social distance procedures still being widely recommended and enforced.

The Florida Department of Health reports a total of 2,166 total deaths in Palm Beach County.

Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard confirms a 7-day positivity rate of 8.91 on January 29. For that day, the number of cases was 828.