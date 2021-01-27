Mitsubishi Electric Corporation acquires FAU-produced technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation recently acquired patent-pending video compression technology produced by a partnership between the Massachusetts based OP Solutions and researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science.

The technology deals with “VVC” or Versatile Video Coding, which is a relatively new technology, and FAU’s vice president for research Daniel C. Flynn, Ph.D. spoke highly of the partnership between OP Solutions and FAU.

“We have implemented an innovative and mutually beneficial university/industry collaboration to take Florida Atlantic University discoveries and inventions to the next level,” he said. He also points out that the partnership is expected to continue to bring in significant revenue for the school.

Two of the researchers, Hari Kalva, Ph.D., associate chair and professor of the Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Borko Furht, Ph.D., professor of the Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, have been working in the realm of video coding for 20 years. They have been working with VVC since 2018 alongside multiple tech companies in order to “develop and refine VVC into a video compression standard to meet industry needs going forward”.

