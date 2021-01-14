City of Boca Raton Fire Rescue to Administer Limited COVID-19 Vaccinations to Residents 65-and-Older

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County (FDOH) will provide 200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to the City of Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services for administration to City residents ages 65-and-older on Friday, January 15, 2021. Boca Raton Fire Rescue paramedics will administer the vaccinations at 6500 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, 33487 by appointment only.

Qualifying individuals interested in making appointments to receive the vaccine will be able to register starting at 12pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021 by following this link: www.myboca.us/vaccine. Registration will close after 200 appointments are made on a first come, first registered basis. Successful registrants will receive a confirmation email with the time, location, and general information about their appointment.

Registrants will need to complete the appointment form to choose an appointment time for Friday, January 15, 2021. Identifying information including proof of age and City of Boca Raton residency must be brought to the appointment.

Important Information for Residents: