Published On: Mon, Jan 25th, 2021

Boynton Aerospace Science Academy Awarded First Place in FAA Airport Design Challenge

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Airport congratulates Ms. Maria A. Sklar, J.D. and Team BASA from the Boynton  Aerospace Science Academy for their first place win in the FAA Airport Design Challenge. “We  are honored that BASA selected the Boca Raton Airport for the challenge,” said Boca Raton  Airport Authority Executive Director Clara Bennett, adding “We also want to recognize and  congratulate all the students who participated.” Second place went to The 3 Kopecs, Wiley Post  Airport, with third place going to Pro Minecrafter, Bolinder Field-Tooele Valley Airport.” To view  the winning entry, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4YmYJ0XcAc. 

The FAA Airport Design Challenge began in October 2020 and lasted five weeks. Over 1300  students from 22 different countries participated. The students participated in weekly meetings  with the FAA covering topics of airport layout, pavement, lighting, structures, and innovative  growth. Students took quizzes on the material covered during the meetings, selected an airport  to design and utilized Minecraft to complete the challenge. 

The Boca Raton Airport has an ongoing partnership with the BASA program. Students typically  visit the Airport during the academic year, allowing them to see the daily operations and learn  about careers in aviation. Currently BASA students are learning about and shadowing the Boca  Raton Airport Master Plan project. Students are using virtual meetings to discuss all aspects of  the Airport Master Plan, with updates on the status of the plan, steps involved in the project, FAA  requirements and why the plan is vital for the Airport.  

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with BASA and developing new relationships with  other student groups,” said Ms. Bennett. “Student and community outreach is part of the Airport’s  strategic goals, and this is just one way we strive to achieve that goal.” 

About the Boca Raton Airport and the Airport Authority: 

The Boca Raton Airport is a general aviation transport facility, publicly owned by the State of  Florida. The Airport serves the corporate, recreational and flight training needs of the community,  averaging over 80,000 operations annually. The Airport is governed by the Boca Raton Airport  Authority; a seven-member board.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It