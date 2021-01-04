Boca Raton Museum of Art’s Fundraising Efforts after Annual Gala’s Cancelation

Many organizations and businesses have had to change the way they make money due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their success and the safety of their guests.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art has canceled their January gala and instead are choosing to hold a virtual fundraiser through January 15 called An Irresistible Urge to Create! The link to donate can be found here: https://secure.givelively.org/event/boca-raton-museum-of-art-inc/an-irresistible-urge-to-create-fundraiser

Support for the Boca Raton Museum of Art allows for major artists to include their work in the museum such as Paul Gervais and Jeff Whyman.

“Never has creativity been more needed, so we looked to the most creative among us to make our fundraising campaign unique. It’s all part of our effort this year to explore the Irresistable Urge to Create- a theme taken from our upcoming exhibition of outsider art,” Executive Director of the Museum Irvin Lippman said in a statement. “Those artists, who worked outside the margins of society, shared the overwhelming motivation to make art. This year we commissioned new works directly from artists in our community to help us thank our donors and to underscore the importance of supporting local artists.”

Donors who choose to give $1,000 or more can expect to receive an “Irresistible Gift Box” that includes two limited edition beach towels by Jose Alvarez, two limited edition pillow covers by Vickie Pierre, two commemorative t-shirts from the fundraiser, limited edition cocktail napkin set by John Boone, two commemorative face masks and more.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is hosting this virtual fundraiser to promote safety among their guests while being able to promote the flourishing of art from major artists in Boca Raton.