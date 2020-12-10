Underserved Kids Get Holiday Shopping Trip & Gifts

Boca West Children’s Foundation and Boys & Girls Club Made

Holiday Dreams Come True for Local Kids

11th Annual Old Navy Shopping Trip, Santa Gift, Breakfast and

Food Basket for Holiday Meal

Boca Raton, FL –Boca West Children’s Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County held the 11th annual holiday shopping trip, at which 20 local kids ages 6 to 13 shopped at Old Navy in Boca Raton on Saturday, December 4. An additional 175 kids from the Boca Raton and Delray Beach Clubs received a $50 gift card to purchase clothing for themselves in the store at their convenience.



Later that morning, all 195 of the kids enjoyed a holiday brunch at the Boys & Girls Clubs. The brunch featured a DJ, gifts and food catered by The Lord’s Place, all provided by Boca West Children’s Foundation. Each child returned home with a toy from Santa and a harvest basket filled with a turkey, fresh vegetables and all the fixings for a holiday meal assembled by Michael Sneider and his team of volunteers.



“Our Club members have sacrificed so much this year due to the pandemic, but our holiday traditions must survive. By making some adjustments to this beloved annual event, and with the continued support of the Boca West Children’s Foundation, our kids were able to enjoy the magic of the holidays,” said Eric Roby, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. Sixteen Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6 – 18. In addition to a safe, fun and constructive alternative to being home alone, the Clubs offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $10 million for specific programs of more than 31 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].