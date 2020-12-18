Palm Beach County December 18 COVID-19 Update

With the holiday season around the corner, COVID-19 cases continue to grow across Florida and in Palm Beach County. There are 1,168,483 positive cases in Florida with 74,789 coming from Palm Beach County as of December 18 according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 7-day positive case average for Palm Beach County is 516 according to Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard. December 15 has 453 cases, December 14 has 460 positive cases, and December 13 has 366 positive cases- all in Palm Beach County.

Another major concern with COVID-19 is the occupation of hospital beds. According to the same FAU dashboard, there are 968 available hospital beds in Palm Beach County as we approach the end of the year.

Across the state of Florida, there are 59,291 residents hospitalized with 4,737 from Palm Beach County states the Florida Department of Health.

Florida has 20,305 resident deaths with 1,806 from Palm Beach County,