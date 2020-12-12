Museum of Discovery and Science Reopens

After closing twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science reopened for a second time on December 12. According to the Palm Beach Post, during December the museum will be open on the weekends (Saturdays 10am-3pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm), but is expected to resume normal operation in January starting with their “Noon Year’s Eve Celebration” on December 31.

While the MODS’ doors were closed due to the pandemic the museum had several virtual learning programs for children of all ages, with the goal of “[enhancing] STEM learning and [augmenting] classroom curriculum”.

The museum will be following CDC guidelines and taking several COVID-19 precautions including mandatory masks, social distancing, encouraging guests to purchase tickets online, limited food service, the closure of some exhibits and rides, and limited capacity in the IMAX.

The Museum currently has an “Expedition: Dinosaur” traveling exhibit.