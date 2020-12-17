Lake Worth’s Newly Renovated Salvation Army Corp Community Center

A center which has been home to the Lake Worth Community for over 16 years, the Community Center of the Salvation Army Corp of Lake Worth brings individuals together from all trades of life.

Located at 4051 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Salvation Army’s National Championship Basketball team just hosted the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated center Dec. 11, 2020 as they celebrated the finalization of the new additives.

Winning both local and National championships, the Warriors have their coach and leadership of Director Eva Whitehouse to thank for their successes.

Not only does the center and its staff help provide the children of this community with the ability to partake in an organized sport, but they are also introduced to things such as Christian mentorship, volunteerism, music lessons, vacation Bible school, academic coaching, and college readiness.

“The Salvation Army Lake Worth Corps seeks to meet the needs of the community through education, food, clothing, social and financial services, and spiritual formation,” Corps Officers and Pastors Lieutenants Jeremy and Crystal Porter said.

Having spent $100,000 in renovations, the new facility is packed with all sorts of new equipment accessible to all. A new gym floor, adjustable basketball nets, scoreboards, and cost-saving LED lights are among those items.

This center is open to the public for gatherings of all types such as family functions, sporting events, small conventions, company activities, etc., but will always be home to the Warriors and community of Lake Worth.