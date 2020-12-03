December Fun at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Sweet-Bean-Naomi-Kawase

December Happenings: The Art of Kokedama, Karesansui: Raking Demonstration, Sado Tea Ceremony, and more at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Boca Raton, FL – December workshops, classes, and demonstrations:

Tuesdays, December 1, 8, 15

Ikebana Flower Arrangement- Ikenobo School (Class)

Time: Beginners – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Intermediate – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.*

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $52.50). Advance Registration Required.

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience or have taken at least three sessions of Ikebana classes.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. Dating back to the 15th century, the Ikenobo School is the oldest and most traditional. Students in this course learn the basic principles and style of Ikenobo, creating fresh flower arrangements each week to take home and enjoy. For required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Thursdays, December 3, 10, 17

Sumi-e Ink Painting (Floral Beginner) (Class)

Time: Floral – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 (Morikami Members $41). Advance Registration Required.

Sumi-e is a form of Japanese ink painting brought from China in the 12th century. Primarily done in black ink, the name literally means “charcoal drawing” in Japanese. Students grind their own ink using an ink stick and a grinding stone and learn to hold and utilize brushes to create the primary sumi-e brushstrokes. Floral and landscape classes will start with a review of the basic techniques before moving on to the main subject. For required materials or to register, visit morikami.org.

Fridays, December 4, 11, 18

Sumi-e Ink Painting (Class)

Time: Floral – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Landscape – 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 (Morikami Members $41). Advance Registration Required.

Saturday, December 5

The Art of Kokedama (Workshop)

Time: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $60. Advance Registration Required.

Kokedama is the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil. It is wrapped with string and contains an ornamental plant growing inside. These beautiful and decorative plants, brings an organic and natural touch to planting orchids, succulents, and other ornamental plants. Learn the mechanics of how to make kokedama, creating two regular size and one small one to decorate your home or to give away to a special person. For more information or to register, visit morikami.org.

Sundays, December 6, 13 or Thursdays, December 10, 17

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Beginners) (Class)

Time: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Cost: $55 (Morikami Members $50). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. To register, visit morikami.org.

Sundays, December 6, 13

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Intermediate) (Class)

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $55 (Morikami Members $50). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering. To register, visit morikami.org.

December 11–13

Charles Albert Trunk Show and Meet-and-Greet

Meet famed jewelry designer Charles Albert and browse his exquisite, impeccably crafted designs. Members save 20% on all regularly priced and trunk show merchandise. Offer is valid in-store and online. Receive 10% off museum memberships (excluding Wisdom Ring) December 4-13.

Friday, December 11

Karesansui: Raking Demonstration

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE with paid museum admission. No Reservation Required.

Karesansui, or dry landscape garden, is founded on Zen ideology using carefully composed rock arrangements and gravel or sand. A karesansui is carefully raked to represent characteristics of water such as currents and waves while boulder arrangements may be interpreted as islands. Learn about our Late Rock Garden and observe how the raking can be a practice in mindfulness and meditation.

Saturday, December 12

The Art of Japanese Gift Presentation (Workshop)

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $35. Advance Registration Required.

Learn the customs and art of Japanese gift presentation in this hands-on workshop. Combining traditions with contemporary aesthetics, participants are introduced to the beauty of Japanese packaging and design, often times incorporating natural and unconventional materials. Learn to wrap with washi (Japanese traditional handmade paper), create uniquely designed boxes, and other techniques to give one’s gift an Asian-inspired elegance. Workshop tools and materials will be provided for the participants to use. For more information or to register, visit morikami.org.

Saturday, December 12

Sado: The Way of Tea (Demonstration)

Time: 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission.

Observe Japanese sadō, an ever-changing demonstration rich in seasonal subtleties. Involvement in the true spirit of sadō — harmony (wa), reverence (kei), purity (sei), and tranquility (jaku) — will help bring a calm perspective into one’s busy life.

Sunday, December 13

Film Screening: Sweet Bean by Naomi Kawase

Sponsored by The Rubens Family Foundation

(In Japanese, subtitled in English)

(113mins., 2015, Non Rated)

Time: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission (FREE for members as part of Member Appreciation Weekend. Children ages 3 and under free)

Burdened with a heavy and ever-increasing debt, a dorayaki (red bean pancakes) baker hires a kind ageing woman, after tasting her delicious surprise. Little by little, she unravels her beautiful inner world. Could she be holding the secret to his success? – IMDB

Friday, December 18 – Wednesday, December 30

Virtual Family Fun: Nengajō: New Year’s Cards

Create a nengajō, a Japanese New Year’s card, to share with friends and family. The craft will be available on Morikami’s social media channels.

Saturday, December 19

Block Printing Workshop (Workshop)

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $50. Advance Registration Required.

Japan has a long, rich history of woodblock printing, called mokuhanga, dating back to the 11th century. The ukiyo-e genre of block prints flourished in Japan from the 17th through 19th centuries. Morikami is offering a workshop with a modern twist on this ancient art form, carving and printing linoleum blocks to create unique and exciting imagery. Instructor Brian Reedy has been teaching this method for over 20 years, and offers an approach that is easily accessible for beginners, yet challenging for seasoned artists. For more information or to register, visit morikami.org.

Due to COVID-19, all programming is subject to change. Please check the website for updates or cancellations.

Please note: Morikami’s galleries will be open to members on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and open to the public on Wednesdays only. The galleries will be closed on December 24-29.

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has been a center for Japanese art and culture in South Florida since opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover its South Florida’s history, connection with Japan, and explore a series of six diverse gardens, each inspired by a different historical period and style of Japanese gardening. Visitors experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through engaging exhibits, varied educational programs and seasonal events, a world-class bonsai display, Pan-Asian cuisine, and a distinctive museum store. The Morikami Museum is fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446 | 561.495.0233 | morikami.org

